Pedestrians and Motorcyclists top fatal accidents so far for 2021

The Guyana Police Force through its Traffic Department has released some statistics on fatalities happening on the roadways.

17 pedestrians and 12 motorcyclists have been the major categories of road users who have lost their lives on the roadways this year with inattentiveness which resulted in 21 fatal accidents while speeding of drivers caused 18 fatal accidents. Those were the main causes identified.

As such, a team from the department spearheaded an exercise for irregularities of motorcycles.

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, during a two-hour motor and pedal cycles campaign around Georgetown, traffic ranks stopped and escorted several motor and pedal cycles to Traffic Headquarters, Eve-Leary, which were found to be in breach of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations Chapter 51:02.



The Traffic Department however notes that As of July 10 this year, traffic has seen a decrease of 32% in fatal accidents taking the number to 48 this year compared with 71 for the same period last year and a consequential 30% decrease in fatalities (52 this year with 74 last year).