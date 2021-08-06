Pedestrians struck on East Coast are the latest Hit and Run accident victims

Over Thursday night and Friday morning, two serious Hit and Run accidents occurred on the East Coast of Demerara where two road users have been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

A pedestrian was hit by an unknown driver whilst walking around 2:10 hours on Friday morning on the Railway Embankment Liliendaal road. The unidentified man, according to reports was walking along the southern side of the Embankment when he was struck by a motor vehicle bearing number plate PZZ1276 that was proceeding in an unknown direction. The driver later fled the scene.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian who is believed to be around age 60, fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body.

He was then picked up by EMT personnel in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later admitted a patient in the Accident Emergency Unit Critical Bay suffering from broken legs and lacerations to his head and about his body.

The accident was reported to police at about 02:30 hours and the scene was visited where the vehicle’s registration plate was discovered along the road away.

Meanwhile, at about minutes to midnight on Thursday, a motorcycle driven by Lincoln Leitch of Ann’s Grove East Coast Demerara was involved in an accident at the Conversation Tree area where details at this time are sketchy. The 35-year-old is presently undergoing surgery at the GPHC for a fractured right leg. His condition is regarded as stable.

Further investigation is in progress for the two accidents