PENALTIES FOR LOCAL BUSINESS OWNERS “FRONTING” FOR INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES – VICKRAM BHARRAT



Guyanese companies involved in investments within the Oil and gas sector have received a stern warning against acting as fronts for international companies. Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat issued this caution during a press conference yesterday at the Guyana Forestry Commission’s Kingston office. Such actions are believed to have a detrimental impact on local businesses. For further insights into this matter, let’s hear from Kerese Gonsalves.

