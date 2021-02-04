Pensioner allegedly drowns in koker near home

A 70-year-old pensioner allegedly died by drowning in a Koker shortly after he left his Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) home with a bottle of alcohol on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Chitramjan Das who is believed to have died around 08:45h on the day in question.

According to the now dead man’s wife, he left their home around 06:00h on Tuesday, with a bottle of alcohol. Some three (3) hours after his departure, she reportedly received news that her husband “fell in the koker.”

The widow told the cops that she immediately rushed out of her home to locate her husband and with the assistance of public spirited persons they managed to retrieve the motionless pensioner from the Henrietta village koker.

His body was examined by police ranks who reported that they discovered abrasions on his right elbow and nose.

Das was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead and his body is presently at that hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the pensioner’s demise are ongoing.