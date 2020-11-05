Pensioner arrested for having sex with minor

-hauled before Court, placed on $40,000 bail

A 62-year-old pensioner was charged and hauled before the Court for allegedly having sex with a minor in the ancient county of Berbice.

Dennis Persaud of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was charged with Sexual Activity of a child under 16, Contrary to section 11(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

According to a police statement, he appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded “not guilty” and has been granted bail in the sum of $40,000.