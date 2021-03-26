Pensioner dies after “collapsing” while cleaning drain

A 79-year-old male pensioner is now dead after he allegedly collapsed while cleaning the drain in front of his yard on Friday (today).

The deceased has been identified as Leon Benjamin called “Benjie” of North Fyrish Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to the wife of Benjamin’s nephew, she was told that the now dead man had been in the process of cleaning the drain at his residence when he “collapsed and fell into the said drain.”

A police statement on the matter noted that Benjamin was assisted by his neighbor, Deonarine Somai, who witnessed the ordeal and the pensioner was subsequently taken the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead and Benjamin’s body is at the abovementioned hospital where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).