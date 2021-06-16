Pensioner, family members left homeless after fire destroys home

A 67-year-old male pensioner along with his family members are now contemplating their next move after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed their two(2)-storeyed wooden home today (Wednesday).

According to a police statement, the fire began around 00:45h at lot 95 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), at the residence of John Boucher.

“Enquiries disclosed that about 22:00 hours (Tuesday) the victim and his family secured the home and went to bed. At 00:45 hours on 2021-06-16 the victim’s son Devon, was awakened by smoke coming from the lower flat of the building which caused him to raise an alarm. The fire service was summoned but their efforts were futile since the building was completely destroyed.”

Investigations continue.