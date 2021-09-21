Pensioner found dead in Corentyne, Berbice home

A pensioner is now at the morgue after he died of an unnatural death sometime between September 13 and September 19 in his No.50 Village Corentyne, Berbice home. Police stated that George Welch who lives alone with was last seen by his neighbor on September 13 around 9:00hrs on the stairway appearing to be in good health. The 76-year-old man reportedly suffered from diabetes and other illnesses.

Further, on September 19 about 17:30 hours the said neighbour called out for Welch and he did not receive any response. He then made checks and found the deceased lying motionless and he raised an alarm.

No foul play suspected, investigations are ongoing.

