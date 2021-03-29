Pensioner found lifeless at ECD residence

A sexagenarian pensioner was found dead at his East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Monday (today) and police ranks are currently trying to determine how the man met his demise.

According to a brief statement from the police, the man lived with his son and is believed to have died between 07:15h and 11:15h at his residence.

“The body was examined but no marks of violence were seen by police. The body was then escorted to CC Nicholson Hospital where it was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and subsequently escorted to Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME.) No foul play suspected.”

An investigation is in progress.