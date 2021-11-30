Pensioner killed in Hit and Run accident

A 78-year-old pensioner is now awaiting a Post Mortem Examination after becoming a victim in a Fatal Hit and Run Accident on Lamaha Street, Georgetown on November 29 at about 4:50hrs.

According to the report, the pedestrian Veronica Lewis was in the vicinity of Waterloo Street when she was struck down by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop.

As a result, the pedestrian was left lying on the road surface with severe head and other injuries about her body.

The Ambulance Service was contacted and arrived shortly on scene and an EMT examined and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Further investigations are continuing