Pensioner killed in accident at Mahaicony

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into an accident on Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which claimed the life of 71-year-old Beersain Udho of Lot 15 Huntley Mahaicony.

In a statement, the Police said the accident occurred at about 08:20h.

Reports are that Udho, who was riding motorcycle CK 722, was behind motor car PNN 2196, driven by Philbert Alves, which was heading west along the southern side of the Zealand Public Road.

According to the Police, the motor car slowed down and turned north. While turning, the motorcyclist collided with the right-side front door of the motor car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist received injuries on his body. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

