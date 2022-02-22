PENSIONER SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES FOLLOWING MONDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT AT BETTER HOPE, ECD

A serious accident at Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara has left one dead.

The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Sahadeo Balgobin of Lot 210 De Souza Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning around 09:30 hours.

The accident occurred on Monday around 18:15 hrs on the Better Hope Public Road, involving motorcar HB 7962 driven by 61-year-old Balram Sitaram of Lot 65 Lusignan East, ECD.

Police say that the driver of motorcar # HB 7962 was proceeding east along the northern driving lane of the northern carriageway of Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara when the pedestrian ran from south to north across the road into the path of the motorcar causing a collision to occur. The pedestrian fell on the car bonnet and windscreen then on to the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The driver of the motorcar along with public-spirited citizens picked up the pedestrian and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit for medical attention in an unresponsive condition with a broken left leg.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel at the institution, the pedestrian died this morning.

The driver of the motorcar is presently in custody, and a breathalyzer test conducted on him found no trace of alcohol in his breath. A notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver of the motorcar.