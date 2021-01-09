Pensioner’s body fished out of trench days after visit to daughter’s home

The body of a 74-year-old pensioner was fished out of a trench in Hampton Court, Essequibo, Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam) early on Saturday (today) morning, three days after he went missing, following a visit to his daughter’s residence.

The deceased has been identified as Deodat (only name) but commonly referred to by family members and friends as “John” of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast.

Deodat is said to have died between Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning.

According to a police statement, the now dead man was a “known alcoholic” and his daughter told investigators that on Wednesday around 17:15h, he visited her at her home while appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.

“She claimed that he subsequently left about 17:30 hours to go home, but did not reach home and family members became worried and began to search for him. On Saturday (today) about 06:30h, family members found the deceased floating with his face down in the Hampton Court trench. An alarm was raised and the body was fished out and positively identified.”

Deodat was then escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where a Doctor on duty pronounced him dead on arrival before he was taken to the Suddie Mortuary.

His body is currently there where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).