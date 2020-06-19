PENSIONER’S BODY FOUND BY GRANDSON TANGLED BETWEEN MOSQUITO NET IN BEDROOM

A 91-year-old pensioner was found dead with his body tangled between the mosquito netting inside of his bedroom yesterday morning by his grandson who went to visit the elderly man.

Dead is Siegsfred Fraser who lived alone at his residence located in Itaballi Landing Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

He was discovered lifeless around 10:55h on Thursday by his 26-year-old grandson, a porter, who hails from the same community as Fraser.

Fraser’s grandson visited the man’s residence but saw the house “tightly secured” and calls for the elderly man to allow him in the house went unanswered.

As such, the porter forced open a window and entered his grandfather’s home calling once more with the hope that Fraser would respond.

However, this proved futile and the 26-year-old ventured into Fraser’s bedroom where he discovered the elderly man “tangled between his mosquito net and his bed while lying face down.”

As a result of this, the man’s grandson raised an alarm and mmediately reported the matter to Itaballi Police Check Point.

When the cops arrived, they examined Fraser but there were no visible marks of violence were seen.

He was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fraser’s body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy report.

Investigations surrounding the man’s death are ongoing.