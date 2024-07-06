Sunday, July 7, 2024
Peoples’ National Congress Reforms Announces New Central Executive Committee: Aubrey Norton Returns as Leader, Shurwayne Holder Elected Chairperson

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The votes from the Peoples’ National Congress Reforms 22nd Biennial Congress have been counted for the 15 central executive committee members. The fifteen member committee members are Nima Flue-Bess, Mervyn Williams, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald, Robin Simon, Riaz Rupnarain, Anil Sugrim, Joan Ann Ramascindo, Sherwood Lowe, Troy Garraway, Kemel Kissoon, Marcia Gordon, Wainwright McIntosh, Deron Adams and Jermaine Figueria. Earlier this week, Aubrey Norton returned as leader of the PNC/R, and Shurwayne Holder as chairperson. At the same time, Elizabeth Williams-Niles and Vinceroy Jordan were elected vice-chairpersons, and Elson Low was elected as Treasurer.

In addition, Aubrey Norton has been re-elected as the leader of the PNC/R. Shurwayne Holder has taken on the role of chairperson, while Elizabeth Williams-Niles and Vinceroy Jordan have been elected as Vice-Chairpersons. Elson Low has been chosen as the Treasurer. This marks a significant moment in the party’s history.

