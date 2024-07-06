Peoples’ National Congress Reforms Announces New Central Executive Committee: Aubrey Norton Returns as Leader, Shurwayne Holder Elected Chairperson

The votes from the Peoples’ National Congress Reforms 22nd Biennial Congress have been counted for the 15 central executive committee members. The fifteen member committee members are Nima Flue-Bess, Mervyn Williams, Ganesh Mahipaul, Coretta McDonald, Robin Simon, Riaz Rupnarain, Anil Sugrim, Joan Ann Ramascindo, Sherwood Lowe, Troy Garraway, Kemel Kissoon, Marcia Gordon, Wainwright McIntosh, Deron Adams and Jermaine Figueria. Earlier this week, Aubrey Norton returned as leader of the PNC/R, and Shurwayne Holder as chairperson. At the same time, Elizabeth Williams-Niles and Vinceroy Jordan were elected vice-chairpersons, and Elson Low was elected as Treasurer.

