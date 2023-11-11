PERSONS WHO FAIL TO REGISTER E BIKES BEFORE DEC 29 WILL FACE THE LAW-AG

With the deadline fast approaching for persons to register their electric bikes with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Attorney General has made it clear that failure to do so will result in defaulters facing the consequences—more in this Tiana Cole report.
