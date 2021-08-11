Pillion rider dies after accident with cow in Corentyne

The Persaud family is currently mourning the death of 18-year-old Mahindra Persaud who was a pillion rider of motorcycle #CJ1342.

Reports reaching to the media stated that on

Saturday, August 7, Akthor Nahor age 18 years, who is not a holder of a driver’s license, was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Crab Wood Creek Public Road Corentyne Berbice at a fast rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that about 15 Ft ahead of him, a cow ran from west to east into his path. The cow is said to be owned by Natasha Dhanraj of Lot 81 Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek Corentyne Berbice.

The front portion of his motorcycle collided with the right side front shoulder of the cow. As a result, both the driver and pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they both received injuries to their bodies. The front portion of his motorcycle collided with the right side front shoulder of the cow. As a result, both the driver and pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries to their bodies. They were picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were attended to and sent away.

Further, on August 9, the pillion rider was taken back to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious state by relatives after which he was sent to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in the intensive care unit and was later pronounced dead by a doctor on the said date about 21:00hrs.

The body is presently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.

Notice of intended prosecution served further enquires in progress.