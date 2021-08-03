PINK SLIP WOES CONTINUES – PLAISANCE ECD RESIDENCE SAY NO MONEY FOR THEM

0
39

Even as the second tranche of government’s COVID relief grant continues to make its rounds, the process is once again riddled with problems. Residents of Plaisance, on the East Coast of Demerara, told
Amel Griffith on Monday that after waiting an entire year, they have just about given up all hopes of ever getting the money.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.