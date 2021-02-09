It was an oversight” is how the Health Minister describes the recent decision to allow bars to reopen at 40% capacity while places of worship remained at 25%. The Government has since amended the COVID-19 regulations to allow both categories of places to
operate at a 40% capacity. Temika Rodney tells us more.
PLACES OF WORSHIP CAN NOW OPERATE AT 40% CAPACITY
