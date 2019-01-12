PLAISANCE MAN COMMITTED FOR RAPE OF DIFFERENTLY ABLED WOMAN

A Plaisance minibus driver accused of raping a differently abled woman will face a judge and jury in the next Demerara assizes after a prima facie case was made out against him. Here are the details from within the courts from Javone Vickerie.

44-year-old Sherwin Reynolds, a mini-bus driver from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara will stand a High Court trial for the rape of a disabled young woman.

Reynolds appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was informed that the prosecution in the case had put forward to the court a strong enough argument to make out a prima facie case against him to face a Judge and Jury for the rape of the young woman.

It is alleged that on the 1st April, 2018, Reynolds took the young woman who is disabled and unable to speak, to a desolate area and raped her.

Police say that the victim was a passenger Reynolds’s mini-bus and was the last one left to be dropped off. It is alleged, the accused rapist drove her to a secluded area and committed the act.

The prosecution’s case is that the victim reportedly informed members of her family about what had taken place and pointed out the driver to them.

Police further claimed that the Reynolds’s after committing the act, then put the woman out the vehicle where she eventually made her way home where she confided to her parents.