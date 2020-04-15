Prime Minister Moses Nagamoottoo is reporting that while the majority of Guyanese are adhering to the curfew in place by the Public Health Ministry there is still noncompliance from many quarters as it relates to social distancing. Colwyn Abrams tells us more.
PM CALLS ON GUYANESE TO FOLLOW CURFEW MEASURES
