PM hands over cheque to Reg. 10 RDC to aid in rebuilding houses damaged in mudslide

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips handed over a cheque valued at $3.5 million to the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Saturday to help reconstruct the two houses that were damaged by a mudslide last year.

Prime Minister Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, said that the donation facilitated through the Prime Minister’s Office Special projects fund would help with the reconstruction of homes for the displaced Bob and Fraser families.

One of the houses under construction [Photo: Prime Minister’s Office/ January 14, 2023]

The acting Head of State also toured the area and interacted with residents. Last year November, two houses were damaged during the mudslide at Poker Street, Wismar, Linden.

An investigation had revealed that a private contractor doing excavation work on a hill was the cause of the mudslide.

