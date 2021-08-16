PM Phillips addresses ‘Anti-PPP Racism March & Rally’ in the USA

Prime Minister of Guyana Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips in a statement last evening has refuted ‘malicious and false’ claims made by several Opposition Members of Parliament along with Regional representatives and persons associated with the APNU+AFC coalition party. These claims include “propagating racial division and tension in Guyana and in the Diaspora through the dissemination of inaccurate information about the Government of Guyana.”

Below is the official statement:

“The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana notes the occurrence of a series of events that took place in New York, USA over the past two days that were organized by the Guyanese Organizations Against Racism (GOAR). Specifically, we wish to make reference to the march and rally titled “Anti-PPP Racism March & Rally” that was held today, August 15, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York.

We note the numerous malicious and false claims made by several Members of Parliament, Regional representatives and other persons associated with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) political party. We wish to place on record that we reject ALL the statements delivered at today’s march and rally. The APNU continues to propagate racial division and tension in Guyana and in the Diaspora through the dissemination of inaccurate information about the Government of Guyana and by extension, the People’s Progressive Party. These attacks are mere desperation by the APNU who, one year later, refuses to accept the results of the 2020 General Elections needless to say, after a lengthy court battle.

Further, we note the remarks made by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, and find them to be quite appalling. We are disappointed that the Congressman has allowed himself to be negatively influenced by individuals who are adamant in destroying our beautiful country by instigating violence and division amongst our people.

We call on the Congressman to desist from joining with these individuals in creating chaos in our communities at home and in the Diaspora. We invite the Congressman Jeffries to have discussions with us on matters of mutual interest.

We wish to emphasize that we are a Government for ALL the people of Guyana. Evidence exists that we uphold democratic principles, adhere to equitable practices, embrace diversity and inclusivity and promote transparency at all levels. We continue to show strong leadership to the people of Guyana and abide by the principles as reflected in our national motto- One people, One Nation, One Destiny.”