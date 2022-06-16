PME for TT National Alan Padmore – Cause of Death given as ‘Asphyxia and Hanging’

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) was performed yesterday morning (June 15th) on the body of Alan Padmore by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan at the Anthony Funeral Parlour located at Fort Wellington Village, West Coast Berbice.

On conclusion of the PME, Dr. Bridgemohan gave the cause of death as Asphyxia and Hanging.

The body was later handed over to relatives for burial.

Detectives were called in to investigate the death of the 28-year-old Trinidadian national, Alan Padmore called ‘Jockey boy’, a labourer of Armadale Village, Bushlot, West Coast Berbice which occurred sometime between 09:00 hours on 2022/06/12 and 08:00 hours on 2022/06/13.

Padmore was found dead in a hammock at his residence with a piece of the hammock’s cloth wrapped around his neck.

Enquiries disclosed that Padmore lived with his reputed wife, 4-year-old son and his father-in-law.

According to the man’s wife, he left for work on June 12, 2022 at about 08:00 hours.

The woman related that she last spoke to the now dead man about 09:00 hours on the said day via video chat.

The woman further told detectives that after he had not returned home, at about 20:30 hours, she retired to bed with her son.

The woman related that about 08:00 hours on 2022/06/13, she woke up and found Padmore lying motionless in the hammock under the shed, with a piece of the hammock’s cloth wrapped around his neck.

Police were informed and subsequently visited the scene where the man’s body was examined and an impression was seen under his neck, suspected to be caused by the piece of hammock cloth.

No other marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the man’s body.