PME reveals Reonol Williams died due to multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident

A Post Mortem examination conducted on the body of Reonol Williams, at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary by Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that Williams’ cause of death was due to multiple injuries to the body due to a motor vehicle accident.

The PME occurred at approximately 09:35 hrs on Wednesday.

Additionally, samples were taken from the deceased and that of his relatives for DNA testing which will be conducted overseas.

“It is also important to note that the probe is ongoing and afterwards the case file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.” Police headquarters said in a statement.

The suspect remains in police custody.

On Tuesday, the decomposed body of Williams was found by investigators in a trench in the vicinity of Coldingen Koker, East Coast Demerara.

The case sparked a national conversation year after the 50 year old disappeared after he was struck down two weeks ago at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The driver told an eyewitness that he would be taking the injured man to the nearest health post. However, upon investigations, no health facility had any record of the man.

The family of Reonol Williams, the 50-year-old man protested strongly and called for those in authorities to find their missing loved one to help them get closure.

The driver was initially arrested and released on bail but was rearrested recently where he confessed that he was indeed behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

The driver, Daniel Melbourne, initially told investigators that it was not him.

Reonol called ‘Ram’ was struck down by motor car, PAB 2552 at Enmore Estate Road, ECD during the wee hours of May 23. It is reported that he was at the time returning home after dropping off his younger sister in Georgetown.