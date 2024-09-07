PNC/R PROMISES TO CONFRONT THE LOCAL DRUG TRADE, MATTHEWS RIDGE COCAINE BUST LEAVES MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS – PNC/R

Meanwhile, the main opposition, the People’s National Congress Reform, has vowed to address drug trafficking not just as a criminal issue but as a significant threat to Guyana’s national security and territorial integrity. Travis Chase has more on their stance.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on