Saturday, September 7, 2024
HomeNewsPNC/R PROMISES TO CONFRONT THE LOCAL DRUG TRADE, MATTHEWS RIDGE COCAINE BUST LEAVES...
NewsPolitics

PNC/R PROMISES TO CONFRONT THE LOCAL DRUG TRADE, MATTHEWS RIDGE COCAINE BUST LEAVES MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS – PNC/R

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
33

Meanwhile, the main opposition, the People’s National Congress Reform, has vowed to address drug trafficking not just as a criminal issue but as a significant threat to Guyana’s national security and territorial integrity. Travis Chase has more on their stance.

Previous article
US$106.4M OGLE-TO-ECCLES ROAD 83% COMPLETED – INDAR
Next article
SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT HIMNAUTH SAWH REMOVED AS REGION 1 COMMANDER, CANU IN PURSUIT OF LOCAL MASTERMINDS BEHIND DRUG BUST
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NATURAL GAS FOR POWER GENERATION

LABOUR MINISTER TO APPOINT COI TO PROBE DEATH OF BOASI MINER