PNCR CALLING ON GPF TO CARRY OUT DUTIES WITHOUT BIAS

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is calling on the Guyana Human Rights Association to encourage the legal authorities to be fair in its administration of the laws of Guyana. The PNR says it remains concerned at the continued harassment, victimization and dehumanization of citizens, Opposition Political Party Members and Professional employees by the Guyana Police Force.

In a press release, the PNCR lamented that acts of aggression, they believe, are led by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). It was also noted that the most recent act of aggression was meted out to the Vice Chairman of the PNCR and former Minister of Health, Dr. George Norton.



The statement further explained that on Tuesday 14th April, Dr. Norton was dragged before the courts and charged with misconduct in public office, where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge. He was, however, granted bail of $400,000. These actions by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), they believe, are instigated by the PPP/C regime and are intended to cause provocation.



The PNCR reiterated that every right-thinking organization must address the targeting of Christopher Jones, Volda Lawrence, James Bond, Carol Smith-Joseph, David Patterson, Guyana Election Commission employees and the Chief Elections Officer, former Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys, and hundreds of citizens of Guyana who were either targeted and charges dismissed or/are in the legal system. Hundreds of professionals and perceived supporters of the PNCR were allegedly dismissed from their jobs for no apparent reason. The PNCR notes that these acts are indications of harassment and human rights abuses that lead to dictatorship.