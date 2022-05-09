PNCR Mourns the Loss of Long Serving Member Ms Norma Scott

The PNCR family is saddened by the passing of one of their long-serving members and stalwart- Ms. Norma Scott.

Ms. Scott passed away on May 5th May, at 90 years old.

In a press release, the PNCR in tribute of their dearly departed member said “Known as the purple-haired woman, she was one of the oldest female soldiers to have served in the Guyana Defence Force from the age of 34 years old in 1967.”

During her life, Ms Scott served Guyana as an Educator. “She was a staunch follower of the Founder Leader, Forbes Burnham. Ms. Scott was a member of more than twenty organisations including Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Police Wives Association, among others.”

The PNCR extended their condolences to her son, Bruce, and other loved ones.