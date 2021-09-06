PNCR recommends assistance from CARICOM and sister countries to solve Henry Boys murder

It has been one year since our nation’s peace has been irreparably damaged by the gruesome mutilation of young Joel and Isaiah Henry, aged 15 and 18 years old, whose lifeless bodies were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice. These young men still full of youthful vigour were mercilessly denied and deprived of the opportunity to live, grow and make meaningful contributions to the Guyanese society.

The mere thought of children being harmed is inexplicable. One year later as justice is yet to be served to the Henry Family and the nation as a whole, the unfathomable anguish that was felt by the parents of these young men, whose barbaric deaths sent shock waves through the hearts of Guyanese at home and abroad, can still be felt. Even as the family and nation try to recover from this tragedy the names Joel and Isaiah Henry cannot and must not be forgotten.

The PNCR recognises that the Justice owed to the family of Joel and Isaiah Henry remains a promise. It is our belief that the due diligence and expedience required to bring a resolution to this matter have not been given. We, therefore, call on the Guyana Police Force and the Government of Guyana to assign importance to this matter and employ the necessary resources and professionalism to bring those responsible to justice. Every human right is a right and must be treated with the utmost respect by those stakeholders who are responsible for the maintenance of same. September 6th will always be seen as a horrific day within not only the Henry’s family but our nation as a whole.

Therefore, we call on the Government of Guyana to request, if necessary, the technical support of our regional partners both in CARICOM and in the South American Region to assist us in providing some resolution and calm to the parents and relatives of Joel and Isaiah Henry.

The PNCR will continue to champion all societal causes that infringe on the fundamental rights of humans as stated in the United Nations Charter. To the relatives, friends and community of Joel and Isaiah the PNCR continues to stand with you as you continue to show great strength and resolve.