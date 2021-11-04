On this Happy and Joyous occasion of Deepavali, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) wishes to extend special greetings to the members of our Hindu community, especially the religious leaders, and to all Guyanese.

This year’s observances are occurring at a very important moment in the history of the nation when there is a clear need for peace, understanding, stability and social cohesion. These values are common to all the religions in Guyana and assume particular significance in respect of the Deepavali celebrations. The idea of the triumph of light over darkness, symbolically and otherwise, carries a powerful message for the Guyanese nation.

Diwali is a joyous celebration of inner light over spiritual darkness; knowledge over ignorance and right over wrong. It is a festive restatement of the Hindu belief that good ultimately triumphs over evil.

The PNCR has always been and will always remain respectful of Guyana’s cultural and religious diversity and believes that our diversity has worked and will continue to work to the country’s advantage. Guyana is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country. Our diversity is an asset not a liability. Our Party is proud to belong to a society of many faiths.

As we celebrate Diwali, the PNCR remains committed to ensuring unity in diversity so that our beloved country can experience real development and progress.

The PNCR, therefore, joins with the Hindu community and the rest of the nation in celebrating this important event.