PNCR renews call for govt to release all documents on the gas-to-energy project 

SEE BELOW THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM (PNCR):

The PNCR is alarmed by a recent statement by ExxonMobil (Guyana) that there is no excess natural gas available from the Liza oil field, as all gas is being used for production enhancement of the Liza Oil Field. This announcement calls into question the feasibility of the entire Gas-to-Energy project. Having committed the country to a US multi-billion dollar project, the government must immediately reassure the Guyanese people that sufficient natural gas from the Liza oil field will be available for the project. There is no room for uncertainty given the monumental scale of this project, and no sane government would build an entire Gas-to-Energy facility without clarity as to the supply of natural gas.

We have repeatedly warned of the recklessness of proceeding with this project without a full and updated feasibility study, even though this is stipulated in the PSA.

The PPP continues its refusal to protect Guyana’s legitimate interests and rights, an attitude we have also seen both in the audit of EEPGL’s expenses and the question of an EEPGL oil spill parent company guarantee. If the PPP’s recklessness and lack of patriotism remain unchecked, Guyana stands to suffer irreparable damage and to lose tens of billions of dollars.

