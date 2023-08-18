‘POKE EYE’ CHARGED WITH MURDER – REMANDED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

In a recent case, a 51-year-old man, commonly known as ‘Poke Eye,’ has been formally charged with murder. The individual is now in the state’s custody after reading the murder charge against him. Renata Burnette brings us the latest details on this significant development in the following report.
