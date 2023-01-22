Police arrest alleged drug trafficker at aunt’s house

Hours after he evaded Police, Davenand Dwarka, called ‘Snakey,’ was captured this afternoon at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

HGP Nightly News was told that Dwarka was arrested at about 16:10h at his aunt’s house and tried to escape law enforcement officers again.

Notwithstanding, he is in Police custody assisting with the investigation regarding the firearm found in his possession.

It was reported that at about 02:30h today, ranks were on mobile patrol on the Henrietta Public Road, Essequibo Coast when they saw Dwarka in the vicinity of Jaigobin Hotel with an object projecting from the waist of his pants.

Dwarka ran into a parking lot, and the ranks gave chase, where he fell into an area with mud.

The 9mm SIG Sauer P226 with the matching ammunition [Photo: Guyana Police/January 22, 2023}

As the law enforcement officials attempted to grab him, a firearm fell into the mud, and during this time, he reportedly jumped into a nearby trench.

The ranks retrieved the firearm, and upon examination, it was a 9mm SIG Sauer P226 made in Germany with three matching ammunition.

Police had said that he is known to them and is currently before the Court on a narcotics charge.

