Police Arrest One In Alleged Shooting Incident

Following an alleged shooting incident at 6th Street Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara on the 5th of March, Police in Regional Division #3, acting on information received, arrested and placed one of the suspects in custody at the Den Amstel Police Station.

On 2022-03-06 about 00:50hrs a 27-year-old man who resides in the area, told police that he and five co-workers were having drinks at the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara when he got into a misunderstanding with an identifiable male who armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the victim a lash (broadside) across his chest. The victim claimed that as he was about retaliate another male who was with the suspect pulled a black handgun from his left side waist and pointed same at him which caused him to run for cover behind a canter truck.

The two perpetrators then left but shortly afterwards as the victim’s relatives who came to assist him the said perpetrators returned and opened fire in their direction which caused them to run into a nearby yard.

Investigations are in progress.