Police arrests man with ganja in operation

On Sunday afternoon, Police carried out an intelligence operation on Princess and Hill Streets which resulted in a 25-year-old male being arrested.

According to the police, detectives approached the man and apprehended him with a bulky black plastic bag.

During a search, 3 bulky transparent plastic parcels were found wrapped. They were opened in his presence and found to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The man was then told of the offence and taken to the Brickdam Police station where he was arrested. The suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 1,236kg.

He was then placed in custody as the investigations continue.

