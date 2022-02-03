POLICE COMMISSIONER EXPRESS PERSONAL DISAPPOINTMENT AT THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF MAHAICA ECD ACCIDENT

Just one day after the deadly Mahaica, East Coast Demerara accident Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, DSM, along with Senior Officers of Regional Division #5 visited the home of Ms. Sheereda Persaud – the teenager who tragically lost her life– at her home in Experiment, Bath, West Coast Berbice.

The Commissioner expressed his personal disappointment at the circumstances of the unfortunate event that transpired and assured the family that he is committed to having an impartial investigation done.

Emotions ran high, and a call was made by the late 16 year olds aunt for a speedy investigation to ascertain the motive behind the accident in order for them to have closure. The family further asked that the Guyana Police Force employ more training sessions for ranks to avoid any such re-occurrence.

Commissioner Hoppie also journeyed to the Mon Repos home of the second deceased, Christopher Bhagwandat where he also expressed condolences to the relatives of the young man.

Additionally, the Commissioner visited the hospitalized female police ranks who was discharged from hospital. The Guyana Police Force pleaded their support to the ranks in their recuperation process.