Police Corporal, civilian killed in New Year’s shooting

See full statement below from the Guyana Police Force (GPF):

Comprehensive probe underway into fatal shooting of Corporal McPherson

The Guyana Police Force would like to notify the general public that a comprehensive probe is currently ongoing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Detective Corporal #20922 Dwayne McPherson, a 31-year-old who was stationed at Mahaicony Police Station; and Kishan Budburgh, a 20-year-old fisherman of Grove Huntley, Mahaicony, ECD.

The shooting incident occurred at around 00:30 hrs this New Year’s morning at Huntley Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The GPF also intends to give regular updates as the investigation progresses.

