POLICE DELINQUENT WHEN IT COMES TO CYBER CRIME’-JAGDEO VIDEO AT CENTER OF CONTROVERSY CONTRADICTS THE VP STATEMENTSPOLICE DELINQUENT WHEN IT COMES TO CYBER CRIME’

Saturday, June 1, 2024
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has voiced dissatisfaction with the slow pace at which the police handle cyber crime cases in Guyana, explicitly referencing the Kidackie Amsterdam case. His concerns highlight a perceived inefficiency in addressing and resolving issues related to cyber offences, which are becoming increasingly significant as the digital landscape expands. The Vice President’s comments suggest a need for more robust mechanisms to deal with cyber crimes effectively. More from Travis Chase in the following report..

