Police destroy over 4,000 ‘ganja’ plants in Berbice River

Several fields of cannabis were found and destroyed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday after the lawmen conducted an eradication exercise that lasted almost 14 hours.

According to the police, while at the Gaettroy village located in the Berbice River the ranks discovered more than an acre of cultivation with over 4,000 marijuana plants ranging from two (2) to four (4) feet in height.

Some of the cannabis plants being destroyed during a police eradication operation.

A makeshift tent was also at that location.

They subsequently destroyed the ‘ganja’ fields, plants and tent by fire.

A section of the marijuana plants that was destroyed by lawmen on Thursday afternoon.

Up to press time, no arrest has been made. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.