Police discover Ziploc bags with cannabis inside of bushes

Cops who were acting on information received ventured to a location in Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday (yesterday) where they discovered 88 grammes of Cannabis Sativa inside of a bag hidden in bushes.

According to a police statement, the discovery was made around 13:30h at “cinema yard.”

“A green strap bag was found in a clump of bushes, containing several ziplock bags of a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The area was canvassed but no one was seen in the vicinity of the suspected narcotic. The suspected narcotic was escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station where it was weighed and amounted to 88grams.”

No one was arrested and investigations continue.