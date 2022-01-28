POLICE FIND 5,444 GRAMS OF CANNABIS IN MINIBUS – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Reports emanating from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) state that on Monday last (January 24 2022)a minibus bearing registration number BSS 43028 was stopped at a roadblock on the Weldaad Public Road. there were reportedly a total of 12 passengers on the bus, including the driver. A search was subsequently conducted on the said mini-bus and a black suitcase was found which contained two bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in the trunk of the minibus.

The driver was questioned about the said suitcase and he pointed out a male passenger who admitted ownership of the suspected narcotic found in the trunk of the said minibus.

As a result the suspect was arrested and taken to the Weldaad Police Station along with the suspected cannabis, where it was weighed in his presence and amounted to some 5,444 grams.

The suspect was placed in custody as investigations are ongoing.