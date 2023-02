A car was found on Tuesday with 151 pounds of marijuana in the vicinity of Rotterdam, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

Reports are that ranks conducted a search on motorcar HC 4483 and unearthed the marijuana in salt bags.

A thorough search was conducted in the motorcar, and two driver’s licences, one provisional, and one national ID card bearing the name Paulton Austin were found.

No arrest was made, but Police said the investigations are continuing.

Like this: Like Loading...