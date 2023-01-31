Police find ganja in abandoned house at Tuschen

The 1480 grams of marijuana found in the abandoned house at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ January 30, 2023]

A quantity of marijuana was on Wednesday found in an abandoned house at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). 

At about 12:30h, ranks acting on information received, went to the location and observed a bulky black plastic bag on the floor in a heap of grass.

Police opened the plastic bag, where they found three parcels wrapped in a transparent plastic wrap containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected marijuana was taken to Leonora Police Station, which amounted to 1480 grams.

