Police find gun and ammunition in Security Guard’s crotch

A man who claims to be a security guard attached to Onkar Persaud Security Service has been arrested on Sunday after a black 9mm Glock 19 Pistol with a magazine containing 9 live matching rounds were found in his crotch.

A party of police conducted a search at Lalo’s Shop in Micobie Village where a search was conducted on a 30-year-old man and the gun and ammunition were found on his person.

Further, he was asked if he was a licensed firearm holder to which he produced a precept on behalf of a security service while saying, “I am a security guard with Onkar Persaud Security Service and I buy this gun and rounds. This is not Onkar gun and rounds”

Hence the suspect was told of the offence committed and was escorted to the Mahdia Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition where he was placed into custody pending charges.