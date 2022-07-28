POLICE FIND NARCOTICS AMONG STALLS AT STABROEK MARKET

Police conducting random searches on Wednesday night unearthed a quantity on leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Marijuana between and around several stalls in the Stabroek Market area.

The search occurred between 22:00hrs and 23:30 hrs.

They cannabis was found in a black plastic bag at the side of a stall under the Stabroek Market’s clock.

The suspected marijuana was to Brickdam Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 189 grams. There were no arrests.

Also on Wednesday, at the Stabroek Market Square (Routes 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48 and 50 bus parks), l several persons were stopped and searched and nothing illegal was found.