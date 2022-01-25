POLICE FIND SHOTGUN IN ANOTHER RAID

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that ranks in Regional Division #8 under the leadership of a Detective Sergeant conducted another raid yesterday (Monday 24 January 2022).

The GPF is reporting that a cordon and search exercise was conducted at a home in Princeville Village where ranks discovered a 20-gauge shotgun and a cartridge casing.

A male and female are in police custody and are expected to be charged and placed before the court shortly.

The GPF restates its commitment to removing illegal firearms from the streets.