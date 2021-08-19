Police finds gun and ammunition in hotel room

On Wednesday night, police acting on information went to CJ Hotel located at 21-22 Hinck Street, where they went to one of the guest rooms and requested to conduct a search. Further, a black strap bag was found on the guest’s shoulder where the police found one Bryco .380 pistol and five matching rounds.

Enquires revealed that the 49-year-old male was not a licensed firearm holder. He was later arrested and taken into custody at the Brickdam Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were also lodged. Investigation continues into the matter.

