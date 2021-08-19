On Wednesday night, police acting on information went to CJ Hotel located at 21-22 Hinck Street, where they went to one of the guest rooms and requested to conduct a search. Further, a black strap bag was found on the guest’s shoulder where the police found one Bryco .380 pistol and five matching rounds.
Enquires revealed that the 49-year-old male was not a licensed firearm holder. He was later arrested and taken into custody at the Brickdam Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were also lodged. Investigation continues into the matter.
Police finds gun and ammunition in hotel room
