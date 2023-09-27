Police Force apologises to Patterson, launches probe

SEE BELOW STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE:

The Guyana Police Force would like to apologise to Member of Parliament Mr David Patterson, whose name inadvertently remained on an Immigration Department’s watchlist. Mr Patterson’s name was placed on the watchlist in July 2023 during an ongoing investigation by the Police into accusation of indecent exposure. The Guyana Police Force has internal SOPs to deal with such issues, and a full probe is underway by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) as to why Mr Patterson’s name was not removed earlier from the list. Mr Patterson’s name has since been removed from the watchlist.

