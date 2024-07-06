POLICE FORCE’S TOP BRASS RESHUFFLED CLAIMS MANAGEMENT TOOL TO FOSTER EFFICIENCY, ALLEGED INVESTIGATION ON THE WAY

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recently made significant changes to its leadership, framing these shifts as a strategic move to boost the organization’s effectiveness. However, Nightly News has obtained information from trustworthy sources indicating that the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) is presently probing claims of corruption within the ranks of the Police Force. For a more comprehensive coverage of both the leadership changes and the ongoing investigation, tune in to the report by Dacia Richards.

