Police have detained a “known character” in connection with the murder of a businessman.

Andrew Ridley, also known as ‘Aids Man’ from Lot 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was arrested on Wednesday as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old businessman Shimron Adams.

Adams was robbed of his gold jewelry and a shoulder bag containing the day’s earnings. It has been a month since a wanted bulletin was issued for Ridley in connection with November 11, 2022, murder of Dexter McFarlene of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Ridley is reported to be the boyfriend of a woman who was also at Adams’ business premises at D’Urban and Chapel Street, Georgetown, at the time of the robbery/murder.

Though the woman was known to Adams, his sister Shivron Adams refutes the claim that the two had an intimate relationship. However, the motive for the crime is believed to be robbery, and it is thought that the victim was set up.

The woman, who claims to have been Ridley’s girlfriend, was arrested by patrol ranks who responded to the sound of gunshots. According to the woman, Adams had closed his business place at around 11:30 pm and packed items in a freezer.

Ten minutes later, two suspects entered the building through a zinc shutter and ordered Adams and the woman to lie on the ground; they both complied. During a scuffle, the suspect with the firearm fired a round at Adams, striking him in the right abdomen.

